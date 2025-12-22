GOHOME (GOHOME) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.28 Million

GOHOME (GOHOME) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 22nd. GOHOME has a market capitalization of $59.34 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of GOHOME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GOHOME token can now be bought for $118.70 or 0.00131973 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GOHOME has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89,583.77 or 0.99598333 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About GOHOME

GOHOME’s launch date was January 20th, 2025. GOHOME’s total supply is 9,999,895 tokens and its circulating supply is 499,895 tokens. GOHOME’s official Twitter account is @gohome_token. GOHOME’s official website is gohometoken.com. The official message board for GOHOME is medium.com/@gohometoken.

Buying and Selling GOHOME

According to CryptoCompare, “GOHOME (GOHOME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Solana platform. GOHOME has a current supply of 9,999,895.37 with 499,895 in circulation. The last known price of GOHOME is 118.1400478 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $2,264,252.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gohometoken.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GOHOME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GOHOME should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GOHOME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

