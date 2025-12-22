Ailey (ALE) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $132.29 Million

Ailey (ALE) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. One Ailey token can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000451 BTC on exchanges. Ailey has a total market cap of $132.29 million and approximately $234.54 thousand worth of Ailey was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ailey has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89,583.77 or 0.99598333 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Ailey Profile

Ailey’s launch date was August 24th, 2023. Ailey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,868,055 tokens. Ailey’s official Twitter account is @aileyverse. The official message board for Ailey is twitter.com/aileyverse. Ailey’s official website is myailey.com.

Ailey Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ailey (ALE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ailey has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 428,020,833.33333333 in circulation. The last known price of Ailey is 0.40584388 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $221,308.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myailey.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ailey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ailey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ailey using one of the exchanges listed above.

