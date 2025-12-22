Midnight (NIGHT) Trading 65.4% Higher This Week

Midnight (NIGHT) traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 22nd. One Midnight token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Midnight has a total market cap of $1.10 billion and approximately $9.06 billion worth of Midnight was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Midnight has traded up 65.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Midnight

Midnight’s genesis date was December 8th, 2025. Midnight’s total supply is 24,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,800,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Midnight is midnight.network/blog. The Reddit community for Midnight is https://reddit.com/r/gdsihr5jfq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Midnight’s official Twitter account is @midnightntwrk. The official website for Midnight is midnight.network.

Buying and Selling Midnight

According to CryptoCompare, “Midnight (NIGHT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Cardano platform. Midnight has a current supply of 24,000,000,000 with 16,607,399,401 in circulation. The last known price of Midnight is 0.10237007 USD and is up 25.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $7,722,511,917.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midnight.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midnight directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midnight should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Midnight using one of the exchanges listed above.

