REVOX Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (REX)

REVOX (REX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One REVOX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, REVOX has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. REVOX has a total market cap of $462.52 thousand and approximately $299.57 thousand worth of REVOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

REVOX Token Profile

REVOX launched on May 31st, 2022. REVOX’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000,000 tokens. The official website for REVOX is www.revox.ai. REVOX’s official message board is readonofficial.medium.com. REVOX’s official Twitter account is @revoxdotai.

Buying and Selling REVOX

According to CryptoCompare, “REVOX (REX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. REVOX has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 2,716,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of REVOX is 0.00022169 USD and is down -5.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $293,745.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.revox.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVOX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVOX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REVOX using one of the exchanges listed above.

