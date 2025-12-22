Private Client Services LLC Purchases 7,448 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF $JNK

Private Client Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 86.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 73.9% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $96.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.42. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $90.40 and a 1-year high of $98.24.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

