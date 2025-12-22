Private Client Services LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Private Client Services LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 624.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,731 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the quarter. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 259.4% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 37.8% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 310.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Comfort Systems named Trent T. McKenna, currently EVP & COO, to President & COO effective Jan. 1, 2026 — an internal succession that signals continuity of strategy and operations under CEO Brian Lane, reducing transition risk for investors. Article Title

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $943.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $934.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $754.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $276.44 and a twelve month high of $1,036.67.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 10.06%.The company had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.16%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $958.72, for a total value of $3,834,880.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,535 shares in the company, valued at $21,604,755.20. This trade represents a 15.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William George III sold 4,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $958.88, for a total transaction of $4,190,305.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,186,437.12. The trade was a 9.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,028 shares of company stock worth $25,381,151. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $875.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,069.00 to $1,155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,011.75.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

