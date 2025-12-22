Mendota Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF $AVMC

Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMC – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF comprises 2.4% of Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVMC. Team Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 232.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AVMC opened at $71.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.61 and a 200 day moving average of $68.43. Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $53.29 and a 1 year high of $72.41.

Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (AVMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of US mid-cap companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVMC was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by American Century Investments.

