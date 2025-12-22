iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA is Private Client Services LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Private Client Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 51.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 184,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,744 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 5.4% of Private Client Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birchbrook Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.3% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 27.3%

IEFA opened at $88.83 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $87.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.99. The company has a market cap of $151.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

