Private Client Services LLC Sells 40,495 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $SCHZ

Private Client Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 73.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,495 shares during the quarter. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,210.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Finally, Vestwell Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $23.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.31. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

