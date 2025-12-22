Private Client Services LLC Makes New Investment in AZZ Inc. $AZZ

Private Client Services LLC acquired a new stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZZ. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in AZZ in the third quarter worth approximately $1,671,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 23,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the 2nd quarter worth $2,950,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of AZZ in the second quarter worth $573,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.
AZZ Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:AZZ opened at $107.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.15. AZZ Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.90 and a fifty-two week high of $119.95.
AZZ Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.69%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have issued reports on AZZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AZZ from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of AZZ from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AZZ in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AZZ presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AZZ
About AZZ
AZZ Inc, incorporated in 1956 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is a leading provider of galvanizing and metal finishing solutions alongside electrical equipment and services. The company supports a diverse range of industries—such as energy, infrastructure, heavy equipment and general industrial markets—by delivering corrosion protection and high-performance electrical solutions designed for demanding environments.
AZZ operates two primary business segments. The Global Coatings & Services segment offers hot-dip galvanizing, metal finishing, painting, powder coating and related value-added services to steel fabricators and original equipment manufacturers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AZZ
- Wall Street Stock picker Names #1 Stock of 2026
- End of America update
- They Laughed at $30. They Won’t Laugh at $70.
- The McDonald’s Secret
- How Long Will $1M Last in Retirement?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.