13,536 Shares in Moelis & Company $MC Bought by J2 Capital Management Inc

J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000. Moelis & Company accounts for about 0.7% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. eCIO Inc. bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moelis & Company Stock Up 0.1%

Moelis & Company stock opened at $70.09 on Monday. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $47.00 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.14 and a 200-day moving average of $67.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.90.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 15.98%.The firm had revenue of $356.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments. The company was founded by Kenneth David Moelis, Navid Mahmoodzadegan, Jeffrey Raich and Elizabeth Ann Crain in July 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

