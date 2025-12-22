Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.60.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on Prothena from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. JMP Securities set a $19.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, December 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, December 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $36.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Prothena in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,034,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,176,000. Rangeley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,342,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,386,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,181,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,169,000 after buying an additional 634,832 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.47. The company has a market capitalization of $495.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of -0.10. Prothena has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $16.67.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.07). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 65.89% and a negative net margin of 2,379.59%.The company had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 million. On average, analysts forecast that Prothena will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prothena Corporation plc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel therapies for neurodegenerative and rare diseases driven by misfolded proteins. The company’s research focuses on immunotherapies and small molecules designed to target and clear disease-causing protein aggregates. Prothena leverages proprietary protein engineering and antibody discovery platforms to advance candidates through preclinical and clinical stages.

The company’s most advanced program is an antibody targeting aggregated alpha-synuclein for the potential treatment of Parkinson’s disease, currently in mid-stage clinical trials.

