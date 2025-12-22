Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $179.6250.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RRX. Wall Street Zen downgraded Regal Rexnord from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $212.00 target price on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st.

In related news, CEO Louis V. Pinkham sold 35,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $5,253,697.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 103,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,096,904.40. The trade was a 25.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRX. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Regal Rexnord by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 8.6% in the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 35.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Regal Rexnord by 8.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Regal Rexnord by 42.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RRX stock opened at $140.00 on Wednesday. Regal Rexnord has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $167.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 4.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Regal Rexnord will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.18%.

Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RRX) is a global industrial manufacturer specializing in electric motors, power generation equipment and automated motion control systems. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products that includes energy-efficient electric motors, variable frequency drives, gearboxes, couplings, bearings and power transmission components. These offerings support critical applications in industries such as heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, data centers, water treatment, food and beverage processing, mining, oil and gas, and material handling.

The company’s operations are organized into multiple business segments that address distinct customer needs.

