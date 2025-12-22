IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Receives $69.85 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.6429.

IREN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of IREN in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of IREN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of IREN in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital set a $94.00 target price on shares of IREN and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on IREN in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Positive Sentiment: Major contract & capital raise bolster growth outlook — Seeking Alpha highlights a potential $9.7 billion Microsoft contract, IREN’s target of ~$3.4B ARR by 2026 while using only a fraction of its power pipeline, and a recent $4B capital raise to fund GPUs and buildout. These are clear catalysts supporting revenue visibility and execution of AI data-center demand. IREN: Big Contract Catalyst

Major contract & capital raise bolster growth outlook — Seeking Alpha highlights a potential $9.7 billion Microsoft contract, IREN’s target of ~$3.4B ARR by 2026 while using only a fraction of its power pipeline, and a recent $4B capital raise to fund GPUs and buildout. These are clear catalysts supporting revenue visibility and execution of AI data-center demand. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade reduces near-term downside risk — Zacks moved IREN from “strong sell” to “hold,” which may help stabilize investor sentiment after recent volatility and supports the stock’s recovery narrative. Zacks upgrade coverage

Analyst upgrade reduces near-term downside risk — Zacks moved IREN from “strong sell” to “hold,” which may help stabilize investor sentiment after recent volatility and supports the stock’s recovery narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs starts coverage with a neutral rating and $39 PT — initiation is not a buy and implies limited upside from current levels, so it likely tempers some of the upside from operational catalysts without adding fresh conviction. Goldman Sachs initiation

Goldman Sachs starts coverage with a neutral rating and $39 PT — initiation is not a buy and implies limited upside from current levels, so it likely tempers some of the upside from operational catalysts without adding fresh conviction. Negative Sentiment: Analyst omission drove near-term selling pressure — A broader data-center analyst report named two preferred buys and left IREN off the top picks list, contributing to recent weakness as momentum players rotated to favorites. This explains some of the intraweek clobbering noted in coverage. Why Iren Stock Was Getting Clobbered This Week

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IREN. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IREN during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,877,000. Aurelius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in IREN during the first quarter valued at about $311,000. X Square Capital LLC increased its position in IREN by 129.9% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 435,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after buying an additional 246,333 shares in the last quarter. Balefire LLC bought a new position in shares of IREN in the second quarter worth about $1,214,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IREN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,228,000. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IREN opened at $39.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 4.23. IREN has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $76.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52.

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

