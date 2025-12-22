Tvardi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVRD) Receives $55.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tvardi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVRD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on TVRD shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Tvardi Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Tvardi Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Tvardi Therapeutics from $55.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Tvardi Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $5.00 price target on shares of Tvardi Therapeutics and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th.

Institutional Trading of Tvardi Therapeutics

Tvardi Therapeutics Stock Up 2.3%

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tvardi Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $2,617,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tvardi Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Tvardi Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tvardi Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $583,000. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tvardi Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

TVRD stock opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. Tvardi Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $43.65. The company has a market cap of $37.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.33.

Tvardi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.24. Tvardi Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 282.16% and a negative net margin of 585.37%.

About Tvardi Therapeutics

About Tvardi Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body’s peripheral nervous system and immune cells. The company’s lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

