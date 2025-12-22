JBR Co Financial Management Inc Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

JBR Co Financial Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,523 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 88.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,401,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,929,000 after purchasing an additional 27,889,948 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,140,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,590,000 after buying an additional 319,951 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,074,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,308,000 after buying an additional 15,489,573 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,394,006,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,884,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,308 shares during the last quarter.

SPLG opened at $80.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.46. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $81.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities. The sectors in which the Fund invests include information technology, financials, consumer discretionary, health care, industrials, energy, consumer staples, materials, utilities and telecommunication services.

