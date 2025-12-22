GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GCT shares. Zacks Research raised GigaCloud Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised GigaCloud Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th.

Shares of GCT stock opened at $40.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.65. GigaCloud Technology has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $43.85.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.34. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $332.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that GigaCloud Technology will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Xinyan Hao sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $3,518,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 407,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,335,357.48. This represents a 19.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,049,792 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 32.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 164,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 40,117 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in GigaCloud Technology by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in GigaCloud Technology by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,502,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 724.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) is a China-based provider of software-as-a-service (SaaS) and cloud computing solutions tailored for cross-border e-commerce. The company’s core offering, its Supply Chain Embedded E-commerce as a Service (SCEaaS) platform, integrates procurement, order management, warehousing, logistics and payment services into a unified cloud-based system. This end-to-end digital supply chain solution is designed to help small and medium-sized Chinese exporters efficiently connect with global buyers without the need to build and maintain their own infrastructure.

Through its modular, subscription-based SaaS model, GigaCloud enables merchants to scale operations on demand and minimize upfront capital expenditures.

