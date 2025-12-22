Comparing DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) & Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) and DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sally Beauty and DICK’S Sporting Goods”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sally Beauty $3.70 billion 0.40 $195.88 million $1.89 8.07 DICK’S Sporting Goods $13.44 billion 1.42 $1.17 billion $12.43 17.07

Volatility & Risk

DICK’S Sporting Goods has higher revenue and earnings than Sally Beauty. Sally Beauty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DICK’S Sporting Goods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Sally Beauty has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.8% of DICK’S Sporting Goods shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Sally Beauty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.6% of DICK’S Sporting Goods shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sally Beauty and DICK’S Sporting Goods, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sally Beauty 1 4 3 0 2.25 DICK’S Sporting Goods 2 11 11 0 2.38

Sally Beauty presently has a consensus target price of $14.60, suggesting a potential downside of 4.23%. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus target price of $235.10, suggesting a potential upside of 10.79%. Given DICK’S Sporting Goods’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DICK’S Sporting Goods is more favorable than Sally Beauty.

Profitability

This table compares Sally Beauty and DICK’S Sporting Goods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sally Beauty 5.29% 27.07% 7.15% DICK’S Sporting Goods 6.86% 30.55% 9.43%

Summary

DICK’S Sporting Goods beats Sally Beauty on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sally Beauty

(Get Free Report)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals. This segment also provides products under Wella and L'Oreal brands. The Beauty Systems Group segment offers professional beauty products, such as hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty items directly to salons and salon professionals through its professional-only stores, e-commerce platforms, and sales force, as well as through franchised stores under the Armstrong McCall store name. This segment also sells products under Paul Mitchell and Wella brands. It operates stores and franchised units in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Spain, and Germany. The company distributes its products through full-service/exclusive distributors and open-line distributors. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Denton, Texas.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Free Report)

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc. engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.