Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTKB shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cytek Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research cut Cytek Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th.

Get Cytek Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CTKB

Cytek Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTKB opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. Cytek Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $632.91 million, a P/E ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.05.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $40.48 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Cytek Biosciences will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytek Biosciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 5.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 4.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Cytek Biosciences by 150.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 29,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cytek Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Cytek Biosciences is a biotechnology company specializing in innovative cell analysis solutions. The firm develops and commercializes advanced spectral flow cytometry instruments and associated reagents designed to enable high-parameter single-cell analysis. Its technology platform offers researchers and clinicians enhanced sensitivity, resolution and flexibility compared to traditional flow cytometry methods.

The company’s core product portfolio includes the Aurora and Northern Lights spectral cytometry systems, which support simultaneous detection of up to 64 fluorescence parameters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.