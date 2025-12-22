Critical Analysis: NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) versus Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale (OTCMKTS:TEZNY)

Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Free Report) and NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale and NextEra Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NextEra Energy $24.75 billion 6.70 $6.95 billion $3.14 25.34

Risk & Volatility

NextEra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale.

Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextEra Energy has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale and NextEra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale N/A N/A N/A NextEra Energy 24.72% 12.42% 3.88%

Dividends

Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. NextEra Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. NextEra Energy pays out 72.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NextEra Energy has raised its dividend for 31 consecutive years. NextEra Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.7% of NextEra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of NextEra Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale and NextEra Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale 1 1 1 0 2.00 NextEra Energy 0 4 13 3 2.95

NextEra Energy has a consensus target price of $91.56, indicating a potential upside of 15.05%. Given NextEra Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NextEra Energy is more favorable than Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale.

Summary

NextEra Energy beats Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale

(Get Free Report)

Terna S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides electricity transmission and dispatching services in Italy, other Euro-area countries, and internationally. It operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. The company is involved in the design, construction, management, development, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid; dispatching and metering; and construction of storage systems. It also supplies transformers and cables; provides energy and connectivity services; and installs and operates interconnecting lines. In addition, the company designs, produces, commercializes, and repairs power transformers for electricity transmission and distribution grids; industrial transformers for the steel and metals industries; special transformers for convertors used in electrochemical production; produces and sells marine and terrestrial cables; develops renewable energy projects; and undertakes private interconnector projects. Terna S.p.A. was founded in 1962 and is based in Rome, Italy.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets. The company had approximately 33,276 megawatts of net generating capacity; approximately 90,000 circuit miles of transmission and distribution lines; and 883 substations. It serves approximately 12 million people through approximately 5.9 million customer accounts in the east and lower west coasts of Florida. The company was formerly known as FPL Group, Inc. and changed its name to NextEra Energy, Inc. in 2010. NextEra Energy, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.