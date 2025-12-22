Hixon Zuercher LLC Grows Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,054 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,946,000. Strategent Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Strategent Financial LLC now owns 349,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.1% during the second quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 674,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,184,000 after purchasing an additional 179,002 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,715,000. Finally, Clear Point Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 64,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.70 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $50.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.22 and a beta of 0.01.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

