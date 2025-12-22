Financial Review: Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) vs. RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF)

RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF – Get Free Report) and Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

RESAAS Services has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Constellation Software has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RESAAS Services and Constellation Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RESAAS Services -45.30% N/A -329.28% Constellation Software 5.97% 51.25% 13.54%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RESAAS Services 0 0 0 0 0.00 Constellation Software 0 3 6 0 2.67

Valuation and Earnings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for RESAAS Services and Constellation Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

This table compares RESAAS Services and Constellation Software”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RESAAS Services $260,000.00 83.95 -$820,000.00 N/A N/A Constellation Software $10.07 billion 5.15 $730.00 million $31.43 77.77

Constellation Software has higher revenue and earnings than RESAAS Services.

Summary

Constellation Software beats RESAAS Services on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RESAAS Services

RESAAS Services Inc. engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine. Its solutions include RealTimeMLS, a real-time listing solution and communication platform designed for real estate associations and multiple listing services (MLSs); and BrokerOS, an online communication hub that ensures agents open, read, and respond to the emails and messages sent to them by users. The company serves MLSs, franchises, and real estate brokerage and real estate agents in the real estate industry. RESAAS Services Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware. In addition, it offers professional, and maintenance and other recurring services. Constellation Software Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

