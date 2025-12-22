YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) versus Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN) Critical Analysis

Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN – Get Free Report) and YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tamboran Resources and YPF Sociedad Anonima”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tamboran Resources N/A N/A -$36.90 million ($2.57) -9.67 YPF Sociedad Anonima $19.29 billion 0.72 $2.35 billion ($1.18) -30.12

Analyst Ratings

YPF Sociedad Anonima has higher revenue and earnings than Tamboran Resources. YPF Sociedad Anonima is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tamboran Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Tamboran Resources and YPF Sociedad Anonima, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tamboran Resources 1 1 4 1 2.71 YPF Sociedad Anonima 0 4 2 0 2.33

Tamboran Resources presently has a consensus target price of $36.40, suggesting a potential upside of 46.48%. YPF Sociedad Anonima has a consensus target price of $41.67, suggesting a potential upside of 17.25%. Given Tamboran Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Tamboran Resources is more favorable than YPF Sociedad Anonima.

Volatility & Risk

Tamboran Resources has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YPF Sociedad Anonima has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.1% of YPF Sociedad Anonima shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Tamboran Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tamboran Resources and YPF Sociedad Anonima’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tamboran Resources N/A -7.49% -6.44% YPF Sociedad Anonima -2.45% 2.88% 1.16%

About Tamboran Resources

Tamboran Resources Corporation, a natural gas company, focuses on developing unconventional gas resources in the northern territory of Australia. Its assets include a 25% non-operated working interest in EP 161; a 38.75% working interest in EPs 76, 98, and 117; and a 100% working interest in EPs 136 and 143, as well as EP (A) 197, located in the Betaloo Basin. Tamboran Resources Corporation was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About YPF Sociedad Anonima

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties. Its gas and power operations include transportation, commercialization, and distribution of natural gas; operation of regasification terminals; conditioning, processing, and separation of natural gas; and power generation. The company had interests in oil and gas fields. It also had a retail distribution network and retail service stations. In addition, the company owns and operates refineries, as well as maintains terminal facilities Argentine ports. Further, it participates in power generation plants; offers diesel, fertilizers, lubricants, phytosanitary products, and ensiling bags; and supplies diesel, gasoline, fuel oil, coal, asphalts, paraffin, and sulfur, CO2, decanted oil, and aromatic extract. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

