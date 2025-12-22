Comparing Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) & Santacruz Silver Mining (OTCMKTS:SCZMF)

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) and Santacruz Silver Mining (OTCMKTS:SCZMF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.4% of Gold Resource shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Gold Resource shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Gold Resource and Santacruz Silver Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Resource 0 0 1 0 3.00 Santacruz Silver Mining 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

Gold Resource presently has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 69.51%. Given Gold Resource’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Gold Resource is more favorable than Santacruz Silver Mining.

This table compares Gold Resource and Santacruz Silver Mining”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Resource $61.43 million 2.33 -$16.02 million ($0.34) -2.60 Santacruz Silver Mining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Santacruz Silver Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gold Resource.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Resource and Santacruz Silver Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Resource -61.31% -35.25% -16.15% Santacruz Silver Mining N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Gold Resource beats Santacruz Silver Mining on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal assets are the 100% owned Don David gold mine and Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

