Comparing Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) & Santacruz Silver Mining (OTCMKTS:SCZMF)

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) and Santacruz Silver Mining (OTCMKTS:SCZMF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
18.4% of Gold Resource shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Gold Resource shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent recommendations for Gold Resource and Santacruz Silver Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Gold Resource
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|Santacruz Silver Mining
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Gold Resource and Santacruz Silver Mining”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gold Resource
|$61.43 million
|2.33
|-$16.02 million
|($0.34)
|-2.60
|Santacruz Silver Mining
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Santacruz Silver Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gold Resource.
Profitability
This table compares Gold Resource and Santacruz Silver Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gold Resource
|-61.31%
|-35.25%
|-16.15%
|Santacruz Silver Mining
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Summary
Gold Resource beats Santacruz Silver Mining on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Gold Resource
Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal assets are the 100% owned Don David gold mine and Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.
