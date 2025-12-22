Critical Review: Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) versus Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report) and Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Foghorn Therapeutics has a beta of 3.04, suggesting that its share price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcadia Biosciences has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Foghorn Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Foghorn Therapeutics and Arcadia Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Foghorn Therapeutics 1 0 6 2 3.00 Arcadia Biosciences 1 0 0 0 1.00

Earnings & Valuation

Foghorn Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 105.15%. Given Foghorn Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Foghorn Therapeutics is more favorable than Arcadia Biosciences.

This table compares Foghorn Therapeutics and Arcadia Biosciences”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foghorn Therapeutics $24.52 million 12.09 -$86.62 million ($1.13) -4.64 Arcadia Biosciences $5.05 million 1.00 -$7.04 million $2.54 1.45

Arcadia Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Foghorn Therapeutics. Foghorn Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arcadia Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Foghorn Therapeutics and Arcadia Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foghorn Therapeutics -294.16% N/A -29.62% Arcadia Biosciences -97.97% -8.80% -5.15%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.5% of Foghorn Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.7% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Foghorn Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Foghorn Therapeutics beats Arcadia Biosciences on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system in the United States. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system. It develops FHD-286, a small molecule inhibitor of the enzymatic activity of BRG1 and BRM that is in phase I for the treatment of relapsed and/or refractory acute myeloid leukemia/myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing therapies for mutant cancers, such as Non-Small Cell Lung, bladder, endometrial, colorectal, and melanoma cancers; and dependent cancers, including prostate cancer and diffuse large b-cell lymphoma. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. to discover and develop novel oncology therapeutics against a transcription factor target; and Eli Lilly and Company for developing FHD-909, a selective ATPase inhibitor of BRM. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Arcadia Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.