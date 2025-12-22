Contrasting Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) & CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA)

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) and Biglari (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CAVA Group and Biglari”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAVA Group $963.71 million 6.85 $130.32 million $1.16 49.03 Biglari $362.11 million 10.98 $333.66 million $146.34 11.92

Volatility and Risk

Biglari has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CAVA Group. Biglari is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CAVA Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

CAVA Group has a beta of 2.51, indicating that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biglari has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CAVA Group and Biglari, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAVA Group 0 9 13 2 2.71 Biglari 0 0 0 0 0.00

CAVA Group currently has a consensus target price of $81.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.41%. Given CAVA Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe CAVA Group is more favorable than Biglari.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.2% of CAVA Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Biglari shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of CAVA Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 70.9% of Biglari shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CAVA Group and Biglari’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAVA Group 12.14% 8.88% 5.21% Biglari N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CAVA Group beats Biglari on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc. owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance, and selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and operates oil and natural gas properties offshore in the Gulf of Mexico. In addition, it publishes and sells magazines, and related publishing products under the MAXIM and Maxim brand name; and licenses media products and services, as well as is involved in the investment activities. The company was formerly known as The Steak n Shake Company and changed its name to Biglari Holdings Inc. in April 2010. Biglari Holdings Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

