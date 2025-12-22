Critical Analysis: Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) versus Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY)

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) and Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Mitsubishi Estate and Grow Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsubishi Estate 0 0 0 1 4.00 Grow Capital 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mitsubishi Estate and Grow Capital”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsubishi Estate $10.37 billion 2.83 $1.27 billion $1.05 22.98 Grow Capital $3.01 million 9.12 -$3.62 million ($0.03) -6.00

Mitsubishi Estate has higher revenue and earnings than Grow Capital. Grow Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mitsubishi Estate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mitsubishi Estate and Grow Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsubishi Estate 11.67% 5.47% 1.84% Grow Capital -117.42% N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Mitsubishi Estate has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grow Capital has a beta of 29.37, indicating that its share price is 2,837% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mitsubishi Estate beats Grow Capital on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, manages, and sells office buildings and commercial facilities; operates rental offices, coworking space, virtual offices, hourly meeting rooms, home delivery storage service, commercial nursing homes, and building garages; offers real estate management, as well as building management services, such as security, facility management, cleaning, and planting services; and operates hotels and airports. It also engages in the construction, sales, management, and leasing of developed condominiums and residential houses; design and contract construction of custom-built houses; renovation and sales of condominiums; real estate brokerage; dark fiber leasing and data center housing business; provision of real estate investment, such as asset management services to investment corporations and real estate funds; architectural design and engineering business; cooling and heating supply business; and parking management business. In addition, the company plans and operates logistics facilities; purchases, manufactures, processes, and sells construction materials; constructs prefabricated housing using cross-laminated timber and laminated wood; constructs, manufactures, and sells furniture and household items; offers financial consulting and investment advisory services; and develops and manages information systems and software. Further, it plans, develops, and operates GYYM, a platform service for fitness facilities; Ele-Cinema, a content distribution service that utilizes projectors in elevators; WELL ROOM, a healthcare portal site for foreign residents; and delivery and takeout systems. Additionally, the company produces and sells agricultural products; and offers walking tour entertainment content, human resources, land management, and landscaping services. Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Grow Capital

Grow Capital, Inc. operates in the financial technology sector. It provides software, technology, and services to financial services firms and advisors. The company's software suite delivers customized back office compliance, multi-pay commission processing, and new client application submission system, as well as digital engagement marketing services centric to financial services. It also provides software customization, licensing, and subscription service contracts, as well as ongoing customization and maintenance services; and ad hoc services, including web hosting, website development, and other complementary professional services. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

