D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Receives $161.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.0769.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DHI

D.R. Horton Price Performance

DHI opened at $147.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.38. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $110.44 and a 52 week high of $184.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 6.48.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $9.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 10.47%.D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 159.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,252,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,126,995,000 after purchasing an additional 18,607,545 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth about $494,278,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $395,179,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,784,000. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,491,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company’s core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.