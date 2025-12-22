Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) Receives $59.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

AL has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen cut shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research lowered Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Air Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd.

In other news, Director Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 19,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $1,218,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,391,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,214,387.92. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kishore Korde sold 20,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $1,324,434.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 50,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,833.10. This represents a 29.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last three months, insiders have sold 760,593 shares of company stock valued at $48,668,588. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,591,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,540,000 after buying an additional 41,975 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Air Lease by 7.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,619,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,797,000 after acquiring an additional 265,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,459,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,084,000 after purchasing an additional 28,227 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 930.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,283,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,030,000. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Lease stock opened at $64.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Air Lease has a 1 year low of $38.25 and a 1 year high of $64.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Air Lease had a net margin of 35.08% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $725.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Lease will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) is a leading aircraft leasing company that acquires commercial jet aircraft and leases them to airlines worldwide. The firm’s core business activities include direct aircraft acquisition, lease management and portfolio remarketing. By structuring sale?and?leaseback transactions, operating leases and secured loans, Air Lease provides flexible financing solutions that enable carriers to modernize their fleets without committing large amounts of capital to ownership.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Los Angeles, Air Lease Corporation serves a diverse customer base spanning North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East.

