ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ReposiTrak in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ReposiTrak Stock Performance

Shares of TRAK opened at $13.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.52. The stock has a market cap of $237.77 million, a P/E ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 0.39. ReposiTrak has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $23.72.

ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. ReposiTrak had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 30.52%.The business had revenue of $5.97 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at ReposiTrak

In other ReposiTrak news, CEO Randall K. Fields sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $112,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,200. This represents a 27.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 86,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,097 over the last three months. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ReposiTrak

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ReposiTrak by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 792,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,566,000 after buying an additional 383,283 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of ReposiTrak by 7.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,654,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,508,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of ReposiTrak by 302.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 53,766 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReposiTrak during the second quarter worth approximately $818,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReposiTrak during the second quarter worth approximately $802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

ReposiTrak Company Profile

ReposiTrak, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TRAK, is a provider of cloud-based supply chain compliance and transparency solutions. The company’s platform enables retailers, suppliers and manufacturers to manage, share and validate product data throughout the supply chain. Through its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering, ReposiTrak helps organizations ensure adherence to regulatory requirements, industry standards and retailer-specific guidelines for food safety, sustainability, labeling and quality assurance.

At the core of ReposiTrak’s offerings is its DataHub, a centralized repository that captures critical information such as product specifications, certifications, catch-weight data, temperature logs and recall notifications.

