Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $46.47 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators has a 1 year low of $36.20 and a 1 year high of $48.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.27. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $330.60 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.44%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, SVP Mark R. Desrochers sold 3,000 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,132. The trade was a 12.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 1,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $49,122.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,678.20. The trade was a 6.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,398 shares of company stock worth $921,348. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter worth $820,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 110,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 67,408 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,427,000 after purchasing an additional 208,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, based in Springfield, Illinois, specializes in insurance and retirement solutions tailored to educators and school employees across the United States. Founded in 1945, the company partners with public school districts to deliver property and casualty insurance products—including auto, home and liability coverage—through a network of dedicated local agents. Its targeted approach focuses on understanding the unique needs and schedules of teachers, administrators and other school staff, distinguishing its services within the broader insurance market.

In addition to property and casualty offerings, Horace Mann provides life and disability insurance, annuities and retirement plan products designed to help educators plan for financial security beyond their teaching careers.

