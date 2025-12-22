Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

BNR stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. Burning Rock Biotech has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $23.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $233.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Crcm LP grew its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 13.8% during the third quarter. Crcm LP now owns 221,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 26,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ: BNR) is a precision oncology company specializing in the development and commercialization of next-generation sequencing (NGS)–based cancer diagnostics. The company’s core business revolves around liquid biopsy tests, which analyze circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) from blood samples to detect genetic mutations associated with various solid tumors. By enabling noninvasive profiling of tumor genomics, Burning Rock Biotech aims to guide personalized therapy decisions and monitor treatment response in cancer patients.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Guangzhou, China, Burning Rock Biotech launched its first clinical services in the mid-2010s and subsequently expanded its laboratory network across major Chinese cities.

