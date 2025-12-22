OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

OFS Credit Stock Performance

Shares of OCCI opened at $4.75 on Friday. OFS Credit has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $74.81 million, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.54.

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OFS Credit will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OFS Credit Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OFS Credit

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 29.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th. OFS Credit’s payout ratio is presently -405.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCCI. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OFS Credit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Credit during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in OFS Credit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc (NASDAQ: OCCI) is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that primarily invests in senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies. As a registered investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, OFS Credit seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by providing first-lien and second-lien debt financing to privately held and sponsor-backed businesses. The company targets borrowers with stable cash flows and defensible market positions across diverse industries, including business services, healthcare, manufacturing and technology.

The company’s investment portfolio is weighted toward floating-rate loan instruments and subordinated debt, complemented by selective equity and equity-related securities.

