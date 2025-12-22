Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 target price on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Monday, October 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $67.25 to $65.75 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.86.

NYSE:BAM opened at $52.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of $41.78 and a 1-year high of $64.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.61.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 58.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 9.5% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.1% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 38.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management is a global alternative asset manager headquartered in Toronto, Canada, that specializes in investments in real assets and related private equity and credit strategies. The firm acquires, manages and develops assets in sectors such as real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity, seeking long-term value through active asset management and operational improvements. Brookfield structures and manages commingled funds, listed partnerships and separate accounts for institutional and retail investors.

The company’s products and services include fund management across equity and debt strategies, direct asset ownership and operations, property and facilities management, and capital markets solutions.

