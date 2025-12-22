Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Receives $100.53 Average Target Price from Analysts

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.8667.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WAL shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CFO Dale Gibbons purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 300,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,127,566. This trade represents a 1.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WAL opened at $86.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.77. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $94.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.77%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Through its principal subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank, the company provides a range of banking services to commercial clients, entrepreneurs and real estate developers. As one of the largest regional banks in the western United States, it focuses on relationship-driven banking solutions tailored to niche industries and growing businesses.

The company’s core offerings include deposit products, treasury management and a variety of lending services.

