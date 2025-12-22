Analyzing Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) & Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) and Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Taboola.com has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.9% of Taboola.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Cognizant Technology Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Taboola.com shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Cognizant Technology Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taboola.com $1.77 billion 0.65 -$3.76 million $0.08 50.13 Cognizant Technology Solutions $19.74 billion 2.09 $2.24 billion $4.31 19.82

This table compares Taboola.com and Cognizant Technology Solutions”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cognizant Technology Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Taboola.com. Cognizant Technology Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taboola.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Taboola.com and Cognizant Technology Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taboola.com 0 4 5 0 2.56 Cognizant Technology Solutions 0 12 7 0 2.37

Taboola.com currently has a consensus price target of $4.80, indicating a potential upside of 19.70%. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus price target of $85.44, indicating a potential upside of 0.03%. Given Taboola.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Taboola.com is more favorable than Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Taboola.com and Cognizant Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taboola.com 1.34% 8.12% 4.92% Cognizant Technology Solutions 10.20% 17.00% 12.61%

Summary

Cognizant Technology Solutions beats Taboola.com on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology. The company provides customer experience, robotic process automation, analytics, and AI services in areas, such as digital lending, fraud detection, and next generation payments; the shift towards consumerism, outcome-based contracting, digital health, delivering integrated seamless, omni-channel, and patient-centered experience; and services that drive operational improvements in areas, such as clinical development, pharmacovigilance, and manufacturing, as well as claims processing, enrollment, membership, and billing to healthcare providers and payers, and life sciences companies, including pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies. It offers solution to manufacturers, automakers, retailers and travel and hospitality companies, as well as companies providing logistics, energy and utility services; and digital content, business process improvement, technology modernization, and the creation of unified and compelling user experience services to communications, media and entertainment, education, and information services and technology companies. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey.

