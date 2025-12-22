Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Receives $86.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-one research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.5652.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFRM. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Affirm news, CFO Robert O’hare sold 8,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $573,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,368 shares in the company, valued at $95,760. This represents a 85.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Affirm by 111.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Affirm by 634.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $76.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.76, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 3.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.51. Affirm has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 12.80 and a quick ratio of 12.80.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $933.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.83 million. Affirm had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 6.74%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company that provides point-of-sale consumer lending and payments solutions for online and in-store purchases. Its core product is a buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) platform that enables consumers to split purchases into fixed, transparent installment loans with no hidden fees. Affirm offers a range of financing options through merchant integrations, a consumer-facing mobile app and virtual card capabilities, and tools for merchants to offer alternative payment methods at checkout.

Featured Stories

