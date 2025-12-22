IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on IO Biotech from $10.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered shares of IO Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of IO Biotech in a research note on Monday, December 15th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IO Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of IO Biotech from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Get IO Biotech alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on IOBT

IO Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of IOBT stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.29, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $47.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29. IO Biotech has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $2.79.

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IO Biotech will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IO Biotech

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IOBT. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IO Biotech during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IO Biotech in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in IO Biotech in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in IO Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IO Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth about $506,000. 54.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IO Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IO Biotech ApS is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, specializing in the development of novel immuno-oncology therapies. The company’s proprietary platform focuses on activating and sustaining anti-tumor immune responses by targeting the PD-L1 immune checkpoint. IO Biotech’s lead candidate, IO-VAC(R), is a peptide-based cancer vaccine designed to induce durable T-cell responses against PD-L1–expressing tumors.

Since its founding in 2013, IO Biotech has advanced IO-VAC(R) into multiple clinical trials, including Phase II studies in patients with metastatic melanoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IO Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IO Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.