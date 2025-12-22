Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Smart Sand in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Smart Sand

Smart Sand Price Performance

Shares of SND stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.70. Smart Sand has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $4.51. The firm has a market cap of $147.60 million, a P/E ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.28.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 1.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Smart Sand will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Smart Sand

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Smart Sand during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Smart Sand in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Everstar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 348.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 62,961 shares in the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smart Sand

(Get Free Report)

Smart Sand, Inc (NASDAQ:SND) is a U.S.-based industrial mineral company specializing in the mining, processing and distribution of high-purity silica sand. The company’s primary business centers on the production of frac sand for the oil and gas industry, as well as specialty sand products for foundry, glass and construction applications. Through an integrated network of mines, processing plants and trans-load facilities, Smart Sand delivers precision-engineered sand solutions designed to meet stringent performance and purity requirements.

Smart Sand’s operations include flagship mining and processing facilities in Wisconsin, which supply Northern White silica sand, and production sites in Texas, strategically located to serve major U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.