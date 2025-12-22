Tvardi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVRD) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tvardi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVRD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Tvardi Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 15th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Tvardi Therapeutics from $55.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Raymond James Financial cut Tvardi Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Tvardi Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Tvardi Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Tvardi Therapeutics Stock Performance

Tvardi Therapeutics stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. Tvardi Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $43.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average of $20.33. The stock has a market cap of $37.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.11.

Tvardi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24. Tvardi Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 282.16% and a negative net margin of 585.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tvardi Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $2,617,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Tvardi Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Tvardi Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tvardi Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $583,000. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP bought a new stake in Tvardi Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,427,000. Institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

About Tvardi Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body’s peripheral nervous system and immune cells. The company’s lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

Featured Stories

