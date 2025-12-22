Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

PRTH has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Priority Technology in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Priority Technology from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Priority Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $11.00 target price on shares of Priority Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Priority Technology Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ PRTH opened at $5.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.11. Priority Technology has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $12.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Priority Technology had a net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.29%. The business had revenue of $241.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Priority Technology will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTH. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Priority Technology by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 10,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Priority Technology by 57.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 4.5% in the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 47,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 10.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Priority Technology by 25.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Priority Technology Acquisition Corp is a special purpose acquisition company formed to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector. As a blank-check company, it does not conduct any operations of its own and holds the proceeds from its initial public offering in a trust account pending the identification and completion of a business combination.

The company’s management team is focused on evaluating target businesses that offer scalable technology products or services, including software, digital platforms and related infrastructure.

