Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

UPBD has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Upbound Group in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research downgraded Upbound Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Upbound Group from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Loop Capital upgraded Upbound Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Upbound Group from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Upbound Group stock opened at $17.32 on Friday. Upbound Group has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $30.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average is $22.65. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.87.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Upbound Group had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Upbound Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Upbound Group will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,951 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.27 per share, for a total transaction of $43,448.77. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 90,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,790.55. This trade represents a 2.19% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Upbound Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Upbound Group by 913.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Upbound Group during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Upbound Group by 414.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Upbound Group during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels. It offers furniture comprising mattresses, tires, consumer electronics, appliances, tools, handbags, computers, smartphones, and accessories.

