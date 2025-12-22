Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Raised to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

EVO has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Evotec in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Evotec in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evotec has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of EVO stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Evotec has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $5.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Evotec by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 96,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 62,471 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evotec by 7.6% in the third quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 1,198,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after buying an additional 84,500 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Evotec by 239.0% in the third quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 132,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 93,097 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Evotec in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evotec during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO) is a global biotechnology company headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, specializing in drug discovery and development partnerships. The company leverages its integrated discovery platforms to support pharmaceutical and biotech clients in advancing novel therapies from target identification through preclinical development.

Evotec’s service offering encompasses high-throughput screening, bioanalytics, combinatorial chemistry, structural biology, pharmacology, and computational drug design.

