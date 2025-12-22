Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Solid Power from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Solid Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

NASDAQ:SLDP opened at $4.69 on Friday. Solid Power has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $8.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.29.

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. Solid Power had a negative net margin of 429.55% and a negative return on equity of 24.88%.

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 157,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,608.40. This represents a 15.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Solid Power by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,214,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 51,434 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the 1st quarter worth $590,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Solid Power by 22.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Solid Power by 12.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 894,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 100,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Solid Power by 709.1% during the first quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 3,560,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Solid Power, Inc (NASDAQ: SLDP) is a Colorado-based company specializing in the development and manufacturing of all-solid-state rechargeable battery cells for the electric vehicle (EV) and aerospace industries. Founded in 2012 as a spin-out from the University of Colorado Boulder, Solid Power has focused on advancing solid electrolytes and high-energy battery architectures to deliver improved safety, higher energy density and longer cycle life compared with traditional lithium-ion batteries.

The company’s core offerings include multilayer solid-state battery cells that utilize sulfide-based solid electrolytes and high-capacity cathode materials.

