Wing Yip Food Holdings Group (NASDAQ:WYHG) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Wing Yip Food Holdings Group (NASDAQ:WYHG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Wing Yip Food Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Wing Yip Food Holdings Group

NASDAQ WYHG opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.75. Wing Yip Food Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wing Yip Food Holdings Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Wing Yip Food Holdings Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wing Yip Food Holdings Group during the third quarter worth $38,000.

About Wing Yip Food Holdings Group

Wing Yip Food Holdings Group (NASDAQ:WYHG) is a specialist retailer and distributor of Asian food products, operating a network of hypermarkets, wholesale warehouses and online channels. The company’s core business encompasses the sourcing, importation and sale of a broad assortment of groceries from China, Southeast Asia and other regions, including fresh produce, frozen seafood, rice, noodles, sauces, spices and specialty ingredients.

Through its flagship hypermarkets in key metropolitan areas of the United Kingdom, Wing Yip provides both retail customers and foodservice operators with access to a comprehensive range of Asian culinary products.

