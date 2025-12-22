Fifth District Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDSB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Fifth District Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDSB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fifth District Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth District Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Fifth District Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FDSB

Fifth District Bancorp Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of FDSB opened at $14.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.52. Fifth District Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $15.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.32.

Fifth District Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDSB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Fifth District Bancorp had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 million during the quarter.

Fifth District Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $550,000.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 0.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth District Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in Fifth District Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fifth District Bancorp by 9.5% in the second quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth District Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Mangrove Partners IM LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth District Bancorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mangrove Partners IM LLC now owns 142,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Fifth District Bancorp by 28.2% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter.

Fifth District Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fifth District Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Vienna, Virginia. Through its principal subsidiary, Fifth District Bank, the company offers a full suite of commercial and retail banking services designed to meet the needs of individuals, small businesses and middle-market enterprises. Operating under a national bank charter, Fifth District Bancorp focuses on relationship-driven service, providing its clients with personalized financial solutions and responsive customer support.

The bank’s core business activities include deposit-taking, commercial and industrial lending, mortgage banking, and wealth management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth District Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth District Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.