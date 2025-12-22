Head to Head Survey: Noble Group (OTCMKTS:NOBGY) and Griffon (NYSE:GFF)

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) and Noble Group (OTCMKTS:NOBGY – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Griffon and Noble Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Griffon 2.03% 181.66% 11.95% Noble Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.2% of Griffon shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Griffon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Griffon 1 1 3 3 3.00 Noble Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Griffon and Noble Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Griffon currently has a consensus price target of $95.60, indicating a potential upside of 24.59%. Given Griffon’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Griffon is more favorable than Noble Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Griffon and Noble Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Griffon $2.52 billion 1.41 $51.11 million $1.00 76.73 Noble Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Griffon has higher revenue and earnings than Noble Group.

Summary

Griffon beats Noble Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications. The segment also sells related products, such as garage door openers. The Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled engineered tools, including spades, hoes, cultivators, weeders, post hole diggers, scrapers, edgers and forks; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow tools comprising pushers, roof rakes, sled sleigh shovels, scoops, and ice scrapers; and pruning products, such as pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools. The segment also offers striking tools, including axes, picks, mattocks, mauls, wood splitters, sledgehammers, pry bars, and repair handles; traditional and gardening hand tools comprising hammers, screwdrivers, pliers, adjustable wrenches, handsaws, tape measures, levels, clamps, trowels, cultivators, weeders, and other hand tools; indoor and outdoor planters and lawn accessories; and garden hoses and hose reels. In addition, the segment provides home organization products, including wire and wood shelving, containers, storage cabinets, and other closet and home organization accessories; residential, industrial, and commercial fans; and cleaning products, such as brooms, brushes, squeegees, and other cleaning products. The company was formerly known as Instrument Systems Corporation and changed its name to Griffon Corporation in June 1992. Griffon Corporation was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Noble Group

Noble Group Limited is in the process of liquidation. Previously, the company was operated as an independent energy products and industrial raw materials supply chain manager. Its Energy segment was engaged in trading energy coal and the provision of supply chain and risk management services in bituminous and sub-bituminous energy coal, as well as in seaborne LNG. The company’s Metals, Minerals and Ores segment was involved in trading and providing supply chain management services in copper, zinc, lead, nickel, and other raw materials, as well as aluminum, alumina, and bauxite. The company was also engaged in trading and providing risk management and logistics services for the steel complex in iron ore, metallurgical coal, metallurgical coke, specialty ores and alloys, and industrial metals and minerals, as well as offered ocean transport in the dry bulk segment, long term freight solutions, and freight market guidance. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

