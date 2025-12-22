Analysts Set ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Target Price at $38.98

Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.9750.

MT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. UBS Group downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th.

MT opened at $44.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.39. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $21.59 and a 52-week high of $46.60. The firm has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.90 and its 200-day moving average is $36.13.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $15.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. ArcelorMittal’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the third quarter valued at $36,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 44.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 392.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 23.7% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 2,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcelorMittal is a multinational steel manufacturing company formed in 2006 through the merger of Arcelor and Mittal Steel. Headquartered in Luxembourg, the company is one of the world’s largest producers of steel and operates an integrated value chain that spans raw material extraction, steelmaking, processing and distribution. Its product portfolio includes flat and long carbon steel products, coated and specialty steels, tubular products and value-added solutions tailored for sectors such as automotive, construction, household appliances, energy and packaging.

ArcelorMittal’s operations are global in scope, with production facilities, distribution networks and commercial activities across Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

