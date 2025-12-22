WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) Receives $14.08 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.0833.

WT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on WisdomTree from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised shares of WisdomTree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $14.75 to $13.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of WisdomTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of WisdomTree from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

WisdomTree Stock Performance

WisdomTree stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. WisdomTree has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.14.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.00 million. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 21.10%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that WisdomTree will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David M. Yates sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $75,838.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 152,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,607.76. This represents a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO R Jarrett Lilien sold 12,500 shares of WisdomTree stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $137,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 998,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,995,004.38. This represents a 1.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,320 shares of company stock worth $507,713. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 1,679.0% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in WisdomTree in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in WisdomTree by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree Investments, Inc (NYSE: WT) is a U.S.-based asset management firm specializing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and exchange-traded products (ETPs). Founded in 2006 by Jonathan Steinberg and headquartered in New York City, WisdomTree has developed a reputation for pioneering smart-beta and fundamentally weighted indexing approaches. The company designs strategies that seek to enhance returns and reduce volatility by weighting constituents based on dividends, earnings or other financial metrics rather than relying solely on market capitalization.

WisdomTree offers a broad suite of investment products covering equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities and digital assets.

