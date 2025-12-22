Quantum Biopharma (NASDAQ:QNTM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Quantum Biopharma (NASDAQ:QNTM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Quantum Biopharma in a report on Monday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Quantum Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of Quantum Biopharma stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.15. Quantum Biopharma has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $38.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.48.

Quantum Biopharma (NASDAQ:QNTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($1.05). Equities research analysts forecast that Quantum Biopharma will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Quantum Biopharma stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Quantum Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNTM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.11% of Quantum Biopharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quantum Biopharma Ltd. is a biotechnology pharmaceutical research and development company, which focuses on the cultivation, process, and sale of medical cannabis. It operates through the Biotechnology and Strategic Investments segments. The Biotechnology segment is involved in the research and development of the company’s three drug candidates consisting of FSD-PEA, Lucid-PSYCH, and Lucid-MS. The Strategic Investments segment is focused on generating returns and cashflow through the issuance of loans secured by residential or commercial property.

